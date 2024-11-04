Cromwell public health coordinator charged with sexual assault

The public health coordinator for the town of Cromwell has been arrested and charged with sexual assault in the fourth degree and disorderly conduct, according to police.

Officials said Salvatore Nesci, 55, turned himself in to the Cromwell Police on Halloween and he was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

No additional information was released about what he is suspected of.

Nesci is scheduled to appear at Middletown Superior Court on Nov. 12