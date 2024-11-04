Cromwell

Cromwell public health coordinator charged with sexual assault

cromwell police department
NBCConnecticut.com

The public health coordinator for the town of Cromwell has been arrested and charged with sexual assault in the fourth degree and disorderly conduct, according to police.

Officials said Salvatore Nesci, 55, turned himself in to the Cromwell Police on Halloween and he was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

No additional information was released about what he is suspected of.

Nesci is scheduled to appear at Middletown Superior Court on Nov. 12

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Cromwell
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us