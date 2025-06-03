Cromwell schools under federal Title IX investigation

The Cromwell school board is expected to talk about a federal investigation into the district on Tuesday.

The mayor said the probe focuses on policies for transgender students.

“I cannot underscore I mean, they are saving lives,” Melissa Combs, of the Out Accountability Project, said.

Combs is concerned about the future of school policies involving LGBTQ students.

Now her group – Out Accountability Project – is showing its support for students at Cromwell schools, which is the focus of a federal investigation.

“Honestly, for Connecticut, it was inevitable because of the support for transgender, non-binary students in every part of the school system,” Combs said.

Cromwell's mayor said the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights is focused on Cromwell’s transgender athletic policy including bathroom and locker room usage.

The mayor is concerned if the district is found to be in violation of federal rules, about $1 million in funding is at risk.

“This has become, you know, such a bad political issue, but I really think at the end of the day, it's about fundamental fairness, fundamental equity, and making sure that kids feel safe being in their own skin,” Mayor James Demetriades (D – Cromwell) said.

He said the district's Board of Education follows all applicable state and federal laws and rules.

In a statement, the Education Department said its investigation will look into if Cromwell schools deprive girls of equal athletic opportunities, with Secretary Linda McMahon, adding:

“This Administration will fight on every front to protect women’s and girls’ sports."

Selina Soule is among a group of female athletes who have sued a statewide athletic organization and several schools - including Cromwell - alleging discrimination and a violation of their Title IX rights.

And earlier this year, President Trump signed an executive order banning transgender women from playing in women’s sports.

“I think it's important that he is standing to uphold those protections that Title IX provided for women and ensure that women have their own chance to compete on a fair and level playing field,” Soule told NBC Connecticut following the signing in February.

That lawsuit is still playing out in the courts and those being sued have defended their policies as following the laws.

The school board chair said they will potentially be making a statement at the meeting regarding the federal investigation.