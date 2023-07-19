Cromwell student competes on American Ninja Warrior

Evan Bomengen is no stranger to obstacles. At 16 years old, he is competing at one of the highest levels for ninja sports - American Ninja Warrior.

“I dreamt about this my whole life basically and now it’s coming true," Bomengen said.

He filmed the show in Los Angeles in March, but had to keep his results to himself until the qualifying round aired.

“I can officially say that now, I got to compete in the qualifiers and semifinals of American Ninja Warrior,” Bomengen said.

Bomengen finished the qualifying round with a course time of one minute and 41 seconds. He admits the course in Los Angeles is bigger and more intimating than his backyard practice course, but that didn't stop him from doing his best.

“Right when I stepped up on the starting line, that nervousness went away," Bomengen said. "And I got in the zone and started competing.”

For him, ninja sports are a release. He has Tourette Syndrome and learned at an early age that organized team sports sparked tic's, and induced severe anxiety. But, he discovered ninja sports have the opposite affect.

“Whenever I am stressed or anxious I come out to my backyard course," Bomengen said.

The backyard course, and competition courses, help melt the stress away. His parents said seeing Evan compete at the national level was surreal.

“All the effort put in to build what you see behind us, it made everything worth it," said Evan's dad, Ronald.

He helped Evan build the backyard course by hand, modifying it to be complete with obstacles he would see in competitions locally or in Los Angeles.

“He has always done the wrong thing on the playground," said Kristen Bomengen, Evan's mom.

She said that Evan has always seen the world around him as an obstacle course, and though he needed some correction when he was younger, since finding ninja sports with the Windsor Ninja Academy as an outlet, he has a true way to relax and unwind.

His mom described watching his qualifying run as the longest one minute and 41 seconds of her life, but went on to say, “you realize that your child’s dream is literally coming true.”

Evan and his family want other families to know that the sport is available, in case they haven't found a community in sports they have tried.

He also wants others to know no obstacle is too big if you're chasing a dream.

“I am hoping that people will realize if you put in the work, and put in the effort, you can achieve your goal, anytime," Bomengen said.