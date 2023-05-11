Cromwell Town Council Approves New Police Chief Appointment

The town of Cromwell has decided on their next chief of police.

During a town council meeting earlier this week, members unanimously approved Town Manager Tony Salvatore's appointment for the next chief of police, current Cromwell Police Captain Fred Sifodaskalaskis.

A 33-year veteran in the field of law enforcement here in Connecticut, Sifodaskalakis graduated from the University of New Haven, which is known for its criminal justice program, where he received his associate's degree in criminal justice, his bachelor's degree in police administration, and his master's degree in criminal justice administration.

He is also a graduate of the 139th Administrative Officers Course, where he was named a dean's list scholar and the recipient of the Dr. William Walsh Director's Award for having the highest GPA in the graduate program.

Sifodaskalakis began his career with the Bristol Police Department before moving on to the Simsbury Police force, where he retired from after serving the community for 24 years.

Sifodaskalakis has been with the Cromwell Police Department for two and a half years overall and has held several positions over his career, including school resource officer, detective sergeant and operations lieutenant.

Town manager Salvatore says that Sifodaskalakis accepted and signed the town's formal offer the day after the town council meeting took place.

Sifodaskalakis will begin his tenure as Cromwell Chief of Police starting on July 3.