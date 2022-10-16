Cross at Holy Land in Waterbury Lit Up Blue to Honor Fallen Bristol Officers

The cross at Holy Land USA in Waterbury is being lit up blue to honor the two officers who were shot and killed in Bristol last week.

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy died after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday night. State police said preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.

State police said Nicholas Brutcher was outside when police arrived and shots were fired. Officer Hamzy was fatally wounded at the scene. Sgt. DeMonte was also shot and was later pronounced dead, troopers added.

Bristol police say Officer Alec Iurato, who was struck by gunfire, returned fire and killed Brutcher.

Officer Iurato was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries. He underwent surgery and is now recovering after being released from the hospital.

"Let the cross serve as a reminder to all who pass by to pray for these officers' families, the Bristol police force and first responders," Holy Land USA posted on Facebook.

Light Display in Plainville Pays Tribute to Sgt. DeMonte & Officer Hamzy

A family in Plainville is honoring Sgt. DeMonte and Officer Hamzy by incorporating blue lights temporarily into their elaborate Christmas display.

“I was kind of in shock because we don’t live that far from it and it was so close to home,” Joshua Brunelle, of Plainville explained.

The family modified their elaborate Christmas preparations by installing blue lights at their home. The LED lights prominently show police colors.

The family says it plans on leaving the lights on for another week to allow people to pay their respects.

Support Continues Pouring in for Bristol Police

In the days since the shooting, support has been pouring in for Bristol police.

The lobby of the police department is filled with flowers, balloons and notes, including handwritten messages from young children.

They have messages, including “thank you,” “thank you for protecting Bristol people,” “stay strong” and “stay safe out there.” They also express their sadness.

Some of the items in the lobby of the police department also come from other departments showing their support.

Flowers and notes are also being collected on a cruiser outside of the police department.

A portrait of each fallen officer now hangs outside of the police department, honoring their life and work as the tributes continue to pour in.

Crisis therapy dogs and their partners are also being used to provide support. The teams are trained in psychological first aid and crisis stress management. The dogs are more than therapy dogs - they are particularly prepared to respond to tragedy.