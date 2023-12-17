Cross Sound Ferry Service in New London suspended Monday due to storm

Cross Sound Ferry service from New London has been canceled for Monday due to the impending storm.

Ferries between New London and Orient Point, New York will not run, according to the company.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and high winds late Sunday and into Monday morning. Southeastern Connecticut is expected to see the strongest winds. Some gusts could exceed 60 mph at the height of the storm.

