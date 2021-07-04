Crowds Celebrate 4th of July With Fewer COVID-19 Rules

On this 4th of July, people in New Britain and around the state celebrated our country’s independence as the nation now emerges from the pandemic.

“It’s great to be back outside, feels good to be around people, enjoying festivities and be able to eat some good food and just hanging out,” said Stephon Adams of Waterbury.

In Waterbury, families grabbed dinner at the Food Truck & Fireworks Extravaganza.

Many were excited the trucks were back after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

“There is a huge financial impact to all of the trucks. You know, most of the trucks here are small businesses so they rely on every event. And this is the busiest event of the year for most of them. So losing this last year was huge,” said Jillian Perez of Connecticut Specialty Events.

This year, the trucks were spaced out more to allow for social distancing.

Some festival-goers traveled from neighboring states just to take part.

“Just something to do. It’s kind of limited the stuff to do. And this is one option to actually come out here and give it a try and spend time with the family,” said Hector Delgado of Springfield, Mass.

With the fight against COVID-19 not over, there was a pop-up vaccine clinic. And in New Britain, people had to buy passes and stay near their car during the show.

As skies across the state lit up, they were a hopeful sign as the country welcomes brighter days.

“It’s amazing they are all here spending time here, spending with the crowd together. It’s awesome,” said Delgado.

Just because Independence Day is almost over doesn’t mean the fireworks are done. More are scheduled for later this month.

It was a night two years in the making as The Enfield Fourth of July Town Celebration fireworks returned.