Crowds come out on last day of Travelers Championship

Many fans came out on the last day of the Traveler's Championship and they were there early.

"I love this tournament. It's fantastic. Everything they do. It's a beautiful place," said Sean Wollenberg, of Monroe.

Tee times were moved up to 6:50 a.m. Sunday and Wollenberg was there right from the start.

"You have to see the whole thing. You have to see it through," said Wollenberg.

Wollenberg wasn't watching the pros alone. He was there with his wife who works for Travelers Insurance. She was also volunteering on the course Sunday.

"I can't even begin to describe it," said Sakura Downing, of Preston. "It's just so many emotions all at once because it's my first time and I'm very excited to see my favorite players play today."

It was the Downing family's first time at the Travelers Championship, which meant a lot to their young daughter who plays golf and is very serious about the sport. She says she was rooting for her role model Collin Morikawa.

"One thing is I'm half Japanese so it's kind of like that. But also, I really like his personality for one, and I love his swing. You know how he takes it really slowly back in the back swing," said Downing.

It was a special experience for Vietnam Veteran Louis Lacaprucia as well. He came out to the tournament on Thursday and Sunday.

"Admission is free to veterans. I feel grateful for it. It's very nice," said Lacaprucia.

Fans says they look forward to spending time at the Travelers Championship, the only PGA tour stop in New England.

"I've been golfing since I was about four years old. My older brother taught me, so just to come out and see the pros do it. There's nothing like it," said Wollenberg.