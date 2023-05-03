Crowds Expected in Hartford Saturday for Lizzo Concert, Hartford Yard Goats and Hartford Athletic Games

Hartford police warn that traffic will be heavier than normal Saturday as people head to the city for the Lizzo concert, the Hartford Yard Goats game and the Hartford Athletic match.

The Hartford Yard Goats play the Reading Fightin Phils at Dunkin’ Park. The game is at 6:10 p.m. and gates open at 4:30 p.m.

There will be fireworks after the game.

Lizzo will perform at the XL Center. Her concert is ay 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Hartford Athletic will be playing Memphis 901 FC at Dillon Stadium. It’s expected to start time at 7 p.m.

Police warn people to be prepared for more vehicles and pedestrians because of the three events.