Crowds Expected in Hartford This Weekend for Volleyball Tournament, UConn Basketball Games

If you are heading to Hartford this weekend, Hartford police are warning you to expect crowds and heavier-than-normal traffic.

The XL Center is hosting a UConn Basketball doubleheader on Sunday.

A pre-game pep rally is planned for Pratt Street in Hartford at 10 a.m.

The UConn men play St. John’s at noon and the UConn women play Georgetown at 4 p.m.

Police said the games are expected to be well attended.

During the day, the Connecticut Convention Center is hosting the New England Winterfest volleyball tournament, which begins around 8 a.m.

Police said the tournament is expected to bring people not only from across the region, but also from across the country.

Police are expecting heavier vehicle and foot traffic downtown and warn people to expect traffic delays and to arrive early for the events.

