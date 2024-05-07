Cruise ships return to New London and Old Saybrook this week

“When people come into New London, they go by the many lighthouses and they see, if they’re lucky, a submarine, all the ferries. It is a very interesting port,” Susan Tamulevich, executive director of the New London Maritime Society, said.

For the next six months, the Thames River will have even more life as it welcomes cruise ships into New London’s port.

“American Cruise Lines is planning on having I think six to eight ships this season and we’re really looking forward to it,” New London Mayor Michael Passero said.

The trip will take passengers between Boston and New York, stopping in some of New England’s most historic seaports.

“New London has an amazing maritime history all the way from the days of whaling when it was the second leading whaling port in the world,” Tamulevich said.

Tamulevich said the cruise ship provides the perfect audience to showcase their trove of artifacts from the city’s most iconic sites.

“They love to talk about New London and tell these stories and for them, it’s like a special holiday to have a cruise ship come in,” she said.

Just down the street, Muddy Waters Café is also looking forward to the energy the cruise lines could bring this season.

“The more people, the merrier it is so we’re excited about the cruise ship and we’re excited to have them here. We’re excited to meet people from all over the place,” owner David Preka said.

This will be Muddy Water’s first summer season since recovering from a fire last August.

“We’re expecting to see a lot of people downtown. Downtown is revamping,” he said.