Crystal Bees in Southington closes its doors

A popular amusement center in Southington is closing its doors effective immediately.

Crystal Bees said they've faced many challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, but the current economy has "made it increasingly difficult to continue as a restaurant and entertainment venue."

Staff said anyone with tickets to upcoming shows or booked parties and events will be fully refunded.

"Thank you for being a part of our journey. Crystal Bees would not have been the vibrant space it was without you, whether you joined us for bowling nights, battled it out in the arcade, enjoyed delicious meals at our bistro, or raised a glass at the bar," the center said on Facebook.

They've been open since 2016, holding countless birthday parties, live music nights and more.

"We are forever grateful for the memories we created together, and although this chapter is ending, the memories we’ve shared will always have a special place in our hearts," staff said on social media.