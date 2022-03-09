Crystal Lake Road in Tolland Closed for Extended Period After Car Crashes Into Pole

Part of Crystal Lake Road in Tolland is closed for an extended period of time after a car crashed into a pole on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters are at the scene of the crash on Crystal Lake Road near Doyle Road, according to Tolland Alert.

MVA ALERT: Tolland Fire is currently on scene of a car vs pole accident on Crystal Lake Road in the area of Doyle Road. Crystal Lake is shut down between Hurlbut Road and Doyle Road and Doyle Road is also closed. Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/dr0YMqHLup — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) March 9, 2022

At this time, Crystal Lake Road is closed between Hurlbut Road and Doyle Road. Doyle Road is also closed.

Officials said the area will be closed for an extended period of time.

Anyone in the area is asked to use alternate routes.

There's no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.