C&S Wholesale Grocers to Close Suffield Facility

C&S Wholesale Grocers will be closing its warehouse on Harvey Lane in Suffield by mid-March.

The company notified the Connecticut Department of Labor that it will be closing its warehouse at 1120 Harvey Lane and anticipates permanently laying off a number of employees.

In October, the company notified state officials that it would be laying off 175 employees between Jan. 8 and 21.

C&S Wholesale Grocers filed an extension notice this week, saying it anticipates the permanent lay-off of a number of employees and the closure of the entire facility. Twenty-six employees would be affected and the layoffs are expected between Feb. 26 and March 11.

The company said the “extension is based on changes in customer service requirements.”

The company was founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, according to its website.