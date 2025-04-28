CSCU chancellor won't continue in current role, Board of Regents says

The Connecticut Board of Regents for Higher Education said Monday it will not renew the contract of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) Chancellor Terrence Cheng.

Cheng's contract runs through June 30, 2026, but the Board of Regents said Cheng will transition into a new role as a strategic advisor beginning in July and they will appoint an interim chancellor.

Cheng came under fire last year after a state audit found questionable spending by him and others in the CSCU system, including expensive meals, livery service, dry cleaning, and improper tickets to events that were not school related.

The audit, conducted by the state comptroller's office, led to several recommendations to tighten financial controls and add oversight of CSCU expenditures.

Marty Guay, the chair of the Board of Regents, thanked Cheng in a news release about the decision.

“We have a real opportunity to make impactful investments in our system in the best interests of the students we serve and the state as a whole," Guay said. "We will continue to create more opportunities and access for students, boost graduation rates, and strengthen our talent pipelines to ensure they are aligned with industry needs and meet workforce demands. These efforts will ensure our students are set up for success in their careers and beyond,”

Cheng promised to continue to work with the Board of Regents to continue the success of the CSCU system.

“It has been a true honor to serve as Chancellor of the CSCU system and its 65,000 students. I am incredibly proud of the work we have done to eliminate barriers to higher education, and increase educational access, equity, and opportunity for students, particularly for first-generation and minoritized students. Together, we have opened new doors for students and changed the trajectory of their lives,” Cheng said.