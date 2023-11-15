CSCU students, faculty speak out against proposed budget cuts and tuition hikes

Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) are considering possible budget cuts and tuition hikes, which would affect thousands of students and quite a few educators in our state.

CSCU oversees six institutions, including Connecticut's four state universities, CT State Community College (12 campuses) and Charter Oak State College (online).

Students and faculty members say they're worried this would mean cuts to programs, resources and more money out of students' pockets if CSCU raises tuition and fees.

At the same time, CSCU leaders say it's a plan for tackling ongoing funding issues - some of which were exacerbated by the pandemic.

"This is where we draw the line in the sand, and we can't keep moving in this direction," said Rakim Grant, who attends Southern Connecticut State University.

Terrence Cheng, chancellor of CSCU, said he empathizes with students.

"We are doing everything we can to keep that burden off the shoulders and backs of our students, but the reality is that we are in a certain financial situation right now," Cheng said.

Cheng said since the state budget passed in June, CSCU has been trying to mitigate projected budget deficits.

Right now, they're projecting a total deficit of $140.2 million, in part due to declining enrollment numbers over the last 10 years and dried up pandemic funding, which Cheng said could lead to an increase in tuition and fees.

"It is something we have utilized in our projections as a possible lever that the system and the institutions would pull, if need be," Cheng said.

One student from Central Connecticut State University said she's worried that she'll feel the pressure if tuition increases.

"I know I had to take on three part-time jobs to support myself in school, which has never happened to me. I transferred to CCSU because of a private university. It priced me out of an education as well," Niya Blizzard-Ireland said.

Students like Grant also shares this fear.

"As tuition goes up, we leave because we can't keep up with it. A lot of us, from my community, already can't afford an education, and we're just making the barrier to entry even greater," Grant said.

Students were also concerned about what this would mean for programs. Some CSCU leaders discussed decreasing low-enrolled classes and the number of credits required for a major.

"They're making arguments about counting beans, and we're trying to make arguments about educating human beings," said Cindy Stretch, English professor at Southern Connecticut State University.

Cheng said these proposed cuts and tuition hikes won't affect the PACT program, which allows those who qualify in our state to go to any Connecticut community college for free. Cheng said this is fully-funded and protected.