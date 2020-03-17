CSCU System Cancels Commencement, Classes to Be Online for Rest of Semester

The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system is canceling commencement activities and putting all classes online through the end of the semester because of the coronavirus pandemic, system officials announced Tuesday.

In a letter to the community, President Mark Ojakian announced the decision, which affects all 17 CSCU institutions. decision to continue an all-online education model through at least the end of the semester.

"I know how hard students and faculty have worked to get to this point, and we are looking at all options to ensure they receive the recognition they deserve in addition to the diploma they have earned," Ojakian wrote.

All physical campuses will be closed to the public and all faculty and staff, with small exceptions, will work from home. Classes will remain online through at least the end of the semester.

"I understand this is a stressful time for all of us, and as I indicated yesterday, self-care remains essential. Social distancing is critically important to the state’s public health efforts to slow the spread of the virus, but it does not mean shutting our lives down – so remember to check in (virtually) on your friends and family, look for online yoga or exercise classes, and take a minute to relax and breathe deeply," Ojakian said.

The University of Connecticut has also canceled its commencement, the first time that step has been taken in more than 100 years.