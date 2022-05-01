CSP Searching for Person of Interest, Vehicle From Minnesota in Connection to Chaplin Homicide

Connecticut State Police are searching for a person of interest and the vehicle the person is believed to be driving in connection to a homicide in Chaplin on Sunday.
Troopers were called to Miller Road around 6:10 a.m. after getting a report of an assault with life-threatening injuries.
When state police arrived, they said they found a man who had died. His identity has not been released.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Detectives responded to the scene and said they have identified a person of interest.
According to state police, investigators are working on finding the person of interest who is believed to be driving a light blue 1989 Ford F-350. The vehicle has a red stripe on the tailgate and has a Minnesota license plate of YBN8321.
Authorities stress that the vehicle or its operator should not be approached if found.
Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call State Police at (860) 779-4900 or your local police department by calling 911. All calls and texts will remain confidential.