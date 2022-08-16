CSP Trooper Injured While Investigating Crash in Mansfield

A Connecticut State Police trooper was injured while investigating a crash in Mansfield late Monday night.
State police said they received a report of a two-car crash near Depot Road and Route 32 around 11 p.m.
An on-duty trooper who was investigating the reported crash was injured at the scene. Authorities have not released specifics about the trooper's injury.
The trooper and a second person were transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to state police.
The crash remains under investigation.