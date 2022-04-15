Connecticut State Police

CSP Troopers Running Boston Marathon for Charity

Four members of the Connecticut State Police will run in the Boston Marathon on Monday. They have raised more than $5,000 for charity.

By Siobhan McGirl

Connecticut State Police has a team running in the 2022 Boston Marathon and raising money for charity.

The four-person team has raised more than $5,000 for Massachusetts-based charity, Cops for Kids with Cancer.

"It means a lot," said Sgt. Kazimera Morse, who will run in her second Boston Marathon this Monday.

Morse will be joined by Lt. Jim Nicholson, Sgt. Ben Borelli, and TFC Mark Roberts.

Cops for Kids with Cancer raises money to directly support families after a child cancer diagnosis. They have donated more than $4.1 million to 762 New England families, according to their website.

"Every step we take is just a small step, whereas every step these kids take after finding out they have cancer is a major milestone in their life," said Roberts. "It's very easy for us, very difficult for them."

The troopers say they're eager to run in another marathon. After months of training, they say the community support means a lot.

"There's a lot of people supporting us, supporting others," said Roberts.

