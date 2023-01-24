CT AAPI Community, Elected Leaders Remember Monterey Park Shooting Victims

Members of Connecticut’s AAPI community were processing collective grief while staying strong. State elected officials joined in on the remembrance of 11 lives lost in the Monterey Park mass shooting.

“I’m angry. I’m sad about the tremendous loss, but I’m also defiant," said Attorney General William Tong.

Tong reflected on the California mass shooting at a vigil Tuesday. Joined by leaders in Connecticut’s AAPI community, the call for safety and security was top of mind.

“We need to get the word out. We need to let people know we’re here to support them,” Miriam Yeung, president of OCA Fairfield County, said.

The timing is sensitive and cuts deep with the mass shooting happening at the start of Lunar New Year celebrations, a holiday where many Asian cultures are meant to celebrate new beginnings.

“We are somewhat superstitious in a lot of way. It’s a happy spirited celebration and any kind of hiccup in that process can put a damper,” Pheng Yang, vice president of Hmong Foundation of Connecticut.

Solutions were put forth in addressing the violence. State Senator Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield) said investments should be made in areas like mental health and combating domestic violence.

“The issue of domination as well as sexual and physical violence and emotional violence among loved ones is another critical element,” Hwang said.

Others encourage anyone to make meaningful connections rather than just attending events to understand the scope of the AAPI community.

“We need people to come out and do the mundane everyday connecting with our communities and rather than just come for Lunar New Year,” JHD, an activist with aapiNHV, said.

The celebrations will still go on. There is a big Lunar New Year event in New Haven this weekend. We’ve been told by the city that out of an abundance of caution, they're adding additional police officers and more surveillance.