Are you feeling satisfied with life? Connecticut residents are some of the happiest people in the country, according to WalletHub.

The personal-finance website released its report on 2023’s Happiest States in America and it’s based on what WalletHub called 30 key indicators of happiness.

Four states in the region were listed in the top 20 and Connecticut came in sixth overall.

New Jersey came in fifth, Massachusetts came in twelfth and New York came in sixteenth.

Ten Happiest States in America

Utah Hawaii Maryland Minnesota New Jersey Connecticut California Florida Idaho Nebraska

Connecticut came sixth for emotional and physical well-being, behind Hawaii, Florida, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

We tied for fifth for mean work hours, behind Utah, Vermont, Rhode Island and Oregon.

The state ranked eighth for community and environment. Utah, Idaho, Nevada and Oklahoma were the top four.

And we came in 32nd for work environment. Utah came in first, followed by Montana, Minnesota and Maryland.

Connecticut scored low in a couple of categories. We came in 46th for the long-term unemployment rate and 47th for income growth.

See the full report here.