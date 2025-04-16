CT attorney Josh Koskoff, UConn greats Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier among ‘Time' 100 Most Influential People

The "Time" 100 Most Influential People List is out and it includes Connecticut attorney Josh Koskoff and UConn greats Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.

Koskoff, of Koskoff & Bieder, represented the families of victims of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown in their lawsuit against Remington.

Koskoff was chosen as one of the innovators on this year’s list.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy wrote the Time article on Koskoff, calling him a “feisty, public-­interest-minded lawyer.”

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“No amount of money will bring back loved ones. But Josh gives the families he represents a real chance to seek justice,” Murphy wrote.

You can read the full article here.

Stewart and Collier, cofounders of Unrivaled, the professional women’s three-on-three basketball league, have been recognized as pioneers. Read the article here.

“Collier and Stewart launched Unrivaled with the mission to elevate the women’s basketball ecosystem and give players a stake in the success of the league. After a $35 million capital raise, the signing of over 20 corporate partners, and generation of 589.1 million social media impressions while reaching 11.9 million total viewers across nationally broadcast games during its inaugural season, the league looks to continue elevating the standard for women’s professional basketball in the U.S. for years to come,” Unrivaled said on a statement on its website.

Stewart, a four-time NCAA champion, was the number one pick in the WNBA Draft in 2016 and plays for the New York Liberty. She is a 2016 and 2020 Olympic gold medalist.

Collier, the number 6 pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft, is a member of the Minnesota Lynx and she is a 2021 Olympic gold medalist.

See the full list here.