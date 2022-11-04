Daylight Saving Time

CT Bars, Restaurants Cannot Stay Open for an Extra Hour Due to Daylight Saving Time

Daylight saving time is coming to an end this weekend and we will be turning the clocks back an hour.

However, the Department of Consumer Protection Division of Liquor Control is warning that while we will turn the clocks back from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, bars and restaurants cannot stay open for an “extra hour.”

State liquor regulations do not allow for more sales, consumption or the presence of alcoholic beverages at that time, the department warns.

“It’s dark, it’s probably cold, and it’s time to go home. Turning back the clocks might make you feel like it’s time for another round, but we’re all adults here. We know you’re tired. Head home courtesy of public transportation, a taxi or rideshare service, or a designated driver, and enjoy that extra hour of sleep,” Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull said in a statement. “Don’t be the person who won’t leave when the party is obviously over, and as always, remember to use alcohol safely and responsibly.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Mexico Oct 27

Mexico is Putting an End to Daylight Saving Time — Except Maybe Along the US Border

Daylight Saving Time Sep 9

It's Almost Time to ‘Fall Back': When Is Daylight Saving Time?

Daylight Saving Time Mar 18

What Staying in Daylight Saving Time Year-Round Would Look Like In Connecticut

If you have questions or want to file a complaint about a liquor permittee in the state, you can contact the Liquor Control Division by emailing dcp.liquorcontrol@ct.gov, or by calling (860) 713-6210.

You can also file a complaint online at portal.ct.gov/liquorcomplaints.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Daylight Saving Time
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us