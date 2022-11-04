Daylight saving time is coming to an end this weekend and we will be turning the clocks back an hour.

However, the Department of Consumer Protection Division of Liquor Control is warning that while we will turn the clocks back from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, bars and restaurants cannot stay open for an “extra hour.”

State liquor regulations do not allow for more sales, consumption or the presence of alcoholic beverages at that time, the department warns.

“It’s dark, it’s probably cold, and it’s time to go home. Turning back the clocks might make you feel like it’s time for another round, but we’re all adults here. We know you’re tired. Head home courtesy of public transportation, a taxi or rideshare service, or a designated driver, and enjoy that extra hour of sleep,” Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull said in a statement. “Don’t be the person who won’t leave when the party is obviously over, and as always, remember to use alcohol safely and responsibly.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If you have questions or want to file a complaint about a liquor permittee in the state, you can contact the Liquor Control Division by emailing dcp.liquorcontrol@ct.gov, or by calling (860) 713-6210.

You can also file a complaint online at portal.ct.gov/liquorcomplaints.