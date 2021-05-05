americares

CT-Based Americares Providing Help as India Experiences Surge of COVID Cases

Americares in India
Americares

India is experiencing a surge in cases of coronavirus and Stamford-based Americares has a team there to provide ssistance to the people of India.

“So, the second wave or second surge of Covid, I would say, is impacting every Indian. I don’t  see any family which hasn’t been touched by the current wave that we are experiencing,” Shripad Desai, India content director of Americares India Foundation, said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He described what he is seeing as “frightening.”

Local

new haven 30 mins ago

Crews Battle Fire in New Haven

Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection 2 hours ago

CT Officials Warn About Credit Card Skimmers Ahead of Summer Travel

“I would say it is humongous,” he added.

Desai said the surge is having a  mental health impact on the families.

He said 3,500 people are dying every day, thousands are undergoing medical treatment and many others are going through grief and stress.

“For the common man this is a situation that we just haven’t seen,” he said.  

Americares has a team of 100 people in India to help.

Desai said Americares is supplying oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other equipment.

“Second, we are supporting the healthcare workers with PPE and N95 masks and third we’re also preparing communities for COVID-19-appropriate behavior and vaccination sensitization,” he said.   

Information on how you can help is available on Americares’ website.

This article tagged under:

americares
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us