CT BBB Warns of Free Roof Inspection Scam

The Connecticut Better Business Bureau is warning residents about a scam involving what appears to be a free roof inspection as the weather gets nicer.

Officials said the scam starts when residents receive a call or a person shows up at the door claiming to represent a roofing company. The BBB Scam Tracker shows that the fake roof inspectors often use the name of the state plus "roofing" or "construction" as their business name.

The person claiming to be a roof inspector then offers a free inspection by saying their company is working on a neighbor's home and wants to inspect those living nearby, the BBB says. If a consumer asks questions about the business or services, officials say the person claiming to be a roof inspector will most likely give vague answers. If the conversation is over the phone, the person may just hang up.

Once the person accepts the free inspection, the person claiming to be a roof inspector shows up at their home. "If they don’t find enough wear and tear to merit a whole new roof, they may fabricate it, by tearing off shingles to mimic wind damage. Or they may simply show you pictures of someone else’s damaged roof," the BBB warns.

Consumers are urged to be wary of hiring these types of companies and are encouraged to do research first.

The Conn. Better Business Bureau has some tips to avoid roofing scams: