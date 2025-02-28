CT beer brewers fear impacts of aluminum tariff increase

Business owners in Connecticut are bracing for the potential impacts from the 25% increase in tariffs that President Donald Trump said is set to go into effect next week.

The tariffs will impact goods from Canada and Mexico, and aluminum is among the goods that could be affected.

The looming increase has beer brewers like Curt Cameron, owner of Thomas Hooker Brewery, on edge.

“We probably process over a million cans a year out of this facility, so if cans go up a few cents, it’s real money to us,” Cameron said.

He buys aluminum by the truckload to can his popular beer and seltzer.

“What we call a bright aluminum can cost in the ballpark of 14 cents, if you buy it by the truckload. So that’s a $25,000 expense when we buy a truckload of cans. Pre-printed cans are closer to $60,000 per truckload. So, it’s a substantial amount of our expense when packaging beer,” Cameron said.

Experts question if the tariffs could even go into effect next week.

“The big question is, are these tariffs actually meant to go into effect, or are they just a negotiating tool? We’ve seen this previously where the Trump administration has threatened to impose tariffs in order to get some other sort of concession,” said Patrick Gourley, associate professor of economic at the University of New Haven.

“Then if other countries were willing to pay play ball, those tariffs never went to effect. So, I think there's still a good chance that this all comes to not and we've reached some agreement before any tariffs go into effect," he continued.

If they do go into effect, it’s unclear how much the cost will trickle down to brewers like Cameron, but he’s preparing for anything.

“We’re probably getting ready to order another truckload right now because we want to grab it before the tariffs hit,” he said. “It’s a challenging business already. I mean, margins are tight, and we do what we can to make ends meet.”

They’ve expanded their offerings beyond just beer, selling THC and CBD-infused seltzers in recent years to adapt.

He’s hoping his customers won’t have to feel the impacts of the tariffs when they visit a Hooker taproom or pick up a case in the store.

“We’ll probably try to absorb it, but depending on to what extent it is, we may have to pass it along to the consumer,” Cameron said. “We’re gonna have to just grin and bear whatever the tariffs do to us.”