Search for CT businesses to take part in Digital Backpack Program

By Meagan Williams

The Connecticut State Department of Education is calling all businesses to help show school staff some appreciation this summer.

The department is looking for participants in the third annual School Staff Appreciation Digital Backpack Program.

It offers special discounts to school staff members to show them support from the community.

Leslie Blatteau, AFT Connecticut vice president for PreK-12 educators said, "It's easy to offer kind words for teachers, paraeducators, school nurses, custodians, school counselors, librarians, food service professionals and bus drivers."

"Backing up that recognition with tangible deeds is a great example of real solutions for kids and communities across Connecticut," she continued.

The program runs this summer from June through the end of August. Businesses that would like to take part can sign up on the state Department of Education website.

