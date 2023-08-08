lottery

CT Cash5 ticket won $100,000 Monday night as Mega Millions soars to $1.55 billion

People might be dreaming of winning the $1.55 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but one lottery ticket sold in Connecticut for the Cash5 drawing Monday night won the $100,000 jackpot.

The winning numbers were 3-15-18-25-30.

It's not clear where the ticket was sold.

The last time someone won the Cash5 jackpot was on Thursday, July 27 when two tickets matched all five numbers and won $82,948.

You can check prior Cash5 drawings online here.

But, back to the Mega Millions jackpot.

There is a drawing Tuesday night and the $1.55 billion jackpot is a record for the lottery and the third-largest jackpot in United States history.

The largest is the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in November. The winner was in California.

