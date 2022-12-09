Someone who played Cash5 in Connecticut Thursday night has won $100,000.

The winning numbers were 6-9-12-22-24 and the winning ticket matched all the numbers.

It's not clear where that ticket was sold.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 324,632,

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There were a total of winning tickets and the next largest prize was $300.

Cash5 is a daily lottery. Learn more about it here.