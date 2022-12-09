CT Lottery

CT Cash5 Ticket Won $100,000 Thursday

Connecticut Lottery sign
NBC Connecticut

Someone who played Cash5 in Connecticut Thursday night has won $100,000.

The winning numbers were 6-9-12-22-24 and the winning ticket matched all the numbers.

It's not clear where that ticket was sold.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 324,632,

There were a total of winning tickets and the next largest prize was $300.

Cash5 is a daily lottery. Learn more about it here.

