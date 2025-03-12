Litchfield

CT cheesemaker wins prestigious award for the second time

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Connecticut cheesemaker Arethusa Farm Dairy has received two consecutive awards for the best cheese in the country.

Earlier this month at the United States Championship Cheese Contest in Wisconsin, Arethusa Farm Dairy took home the “Best in Show” award for its Europa cheese.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

“This is our version of a Dutch Gouda-styled cheese,” production manager Chris Casiello said.

The cheese is described as savory and brothy, with aromas of butterscotch and toasted nuts.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The competition is held every two years and Arethusa Farm Dairy also won it in 2023, beating out thousands of other cheeses.

“It’s definitely the hardest thing we do,” Casiello said. “You know, it’s definitely the pinnacle of what you can do with the milk.”

Casiello has been with Arethusa Farm Dairy since the beginning. He said they’ve been in production since 2010 first making fluid milk, yogurt and ice cream.

By 2012, they started developing and making cheese.

“We use a million pounds of milk, and we generate about 100,000 pounds of cheese from that,” he said when asked about the yearly production.

Local

UConn 45 mins ago

UConn students practice generational New England tradition of maple sugaring

New London 1 hour ago

New London Sailfest 2025 canceled this summer

The company also has a restaurant, coffee shop and retail scoop store in New Haven.

Damion Davis is one of 30 people employed on the dairy side of the business. He joined the team six months ago and said he loves the cheese and eats is almost every day.  

“It very rewarding to know that this cheese right here is the best in the country,” Davis said.

Working side by side with him is Whitney Hanna, who also joined six months ago.

“It just feels like we’re making something that’s really high quality,” Hanna said. “Everyone cares about it so much.”

For veteran cheesemaker Brea Brousseau, she said Europa is her favorite cheese.

“It’s a really great feeling honestly. It just goes to show that our hard work is out shining in our wheel and people notice it,” Brousseau said.

This article tagged under:

Litchfield
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us