CT Community Colleges to Hold ‘Enroll in A Day' Event for Spring Semester

By Caroline LeCour

community college
Community colleges across the state are introducing a unique registration event for incoming students looking to attend their university.

'Enroll in a Day' is a new event to help students take some of the stress away that comes from enrolling and registering for college.

Schools participating in the event include community colleges such as Three Rivers, Middlesex, Quinebaug Valley, Naugatuck Valley, Gateway, Housatonic and more.

Students will view a Preview Session from 10 to 11:30 a.m. where they can learn about programs in fields such as tech, health care, manufacturing and more.

Staff will be available to guide students when registering for classes, creating a schedule or applying for financial aid.

Students will also have the opportunity to attend student-led campus tours at select locations.

'Enroll for a Day' will be held on Nov. 13. To attend, participants are encouraged to register ahead of time.

