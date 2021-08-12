CT COVID-19 Positivity at 3.5%; Hospitalizations Continue to Rise

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate came in at 3.52% Thursday as hospitalizations continue to rise and new deaths were reported, according to the latest data from the state Department of Public Health.

There were 21,101 new tests reported Thursday and 742 came back positive. There are 247 people currently hospitalized with the virus, a net increase of 17. Eleven new deaths were reported since last week, bringing the total death toll to 8,307.

The state also released the latest vaccination numbers. More than 2.3 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and close to 2.2 million are fully vaccinated.

State officials continue to urge vaccination and say it is the best defense against the spread of the delta variant.