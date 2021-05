Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate came in at 1.45% Tuesday and the state saw a small increase in hospitalizations, according to the latest data from the state Department of Public Health.

Of 12,468 tests reported Tuesday, 181 came back positive. There are 129 people currently hospitalized with the virus, a net increase of two.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Two new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 8,221.