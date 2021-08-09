CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 3.33%; Hospitalizations Up

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate came in at 3.33% Monday and hospitalizations continue to increase.

There were 38,702 new tests reported since Friday, of which 1,287 came back positive. There are 208 people currently hospitalized with the virus, a net increase of 34 since Friday.

As the numbers increase, more Connecticut towns and cities are requiring face masks in municipal buildings. The governor has, by executive order, given local officials the power to mandate universal masking policies. New Haven was the first big city to do so, requiring people to wear masks indoors, whether or not you are vaccinated against COVID-19.

State officials continue to urge the public to get a COVID-19 vaccine, calling it the best defense against the delta variant.