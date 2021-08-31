CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 4.6%; Hospitalizations Decrease

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate jumped to 4.65% Tuesday, while we saw a decrease in hospitalizations.

There were 21,582 tests reported Tuesday, of which 1,003 came back positive. There are 363 people hospitalized with the virus, a net decrease of 17 from the day before.

The state is only reporting data on deaths once per week on Thursdays. At last check, the death toll stood at 8,355.

Public health officials continue to encourage people to get a COVID-19 vaccination, saying it is the best way to protect against the virus and combat the continued spread of the delta variant. For more information on where to get a vaccine in our state, visit ct.gov/covidvaccine.

Five of Connecticut's eight counties are currently experiencing "high" COVID-19 transmission, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Data Tracker. As numbers trend up, some communities have implemented universal indoor masking mandates, regardless of vaccination status.