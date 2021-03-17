CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate Down to 2.4%; Hospitalizations Continue to Decrease

The state's COVID-19 test positivity rate came in at 2.43% Wednesday, down from a significant high of 4.96% the day before.
There were 15,362 tests reported Wednesday, of which 373 came back positive. There are 402 people currently hospitalized with the virus, a net decrease of one. Eight new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 7,807.
The state plans to reduce coronavirus restrictions on Friday for certain businesses, which will include eliminating capacity restrictions for businesses like retail and restaurants. Event venues will also see an increase in capacity allowances.
The state's mask mandate and social distancing guidance will remain in effect.
Masks or cloth face coverings that cover a person's nose and mouth are required to be worn when you are in public and a six-foot distance is unavoidable, whether indoors or outdoors.
This is the guidance on face coverings issued to the state's businesses.
For more specifics on the reopening plans, click below.
Also on Friday, anyone 45 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. State officials said anyone who will be eligible for a vaccine will be able to register with VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System, at 8 a.m. on Friday.
How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut
By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.
Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.
- Fill out the form to let the Department of Public health know you are interested in creating an account in VAMS. If you are currently eligible to receive the vaccine then you should receive an email from VAMS to complete your registration within 12 hours. Click here to create an account.
- Check for an email from no-reply@mail.vams.cdc.gov. Click on the link in the email and create your account. You will be prompted to retrieve a code that will be emailed to you. You will need to create a password and store it in a safe place.
- If you forgot your password, the "forgot password" link on the login page can only be used if you have created a password as part of your VAMS registration.
- Complete your VAMS registration.
- The first question that will be asked in VAMS is “Have you already registered as a vaccine recipient with VAMS?” The answer to this question is “No.”
- Questions with a red asterisk are mandatory.
- Insurance information does not need to be entered.
- You will be prompted to share some additional information about yourself.
- In order for VAMS to recognize your option chosen for race, click on your choice in the box on the left and click the right-pointing arrow to move your choice to the box on the right.
- Use your zip code to search for clinics near you in VAMS.
- The system will automatically search for clinics within a 10-mile radius of your zip code, but you may choose up to 100 miles from the dropdown menu, which might provide more clinic locations in your search results.
- You might need to check multiple clinic locations to find an available appointment. Find a slot that works for you, and book your appointment.