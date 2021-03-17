CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate Down to 2.4%; Hospitalizations Continue to Decrease

The state's COVID-19 test positivity rate came in at 2.43% Wednesday, down from a significant high of 4.96% the day before.

There were 15,362 tests reported Wednesday, of which 373 came back positive. There are 402 people currently hospitalized with the virus, a net decrease of one. Eight new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 7,807.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The state plans to reduce coronavirus restrictions on Friday for certain businesses, which will include eliminating capacity restrictions for businesses like retail and restaurants. Event venues will also see an increase in capacity allowances.

The state's mask mandate and social distancing guidance will remain in effect.

Masks or cloth face coverings that cover a person's nose and mouth are required to be worn when you are in public and a six-foot distance is unavoidable, whether indoors or outdoors.

This is the guidance on face coverings issued to the state's businesses.

For more specifics on the reopening plans, click below.

Also on Friday, anyone 45 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. State officials said anyone who will be eligible for a vaccine will be able to register with VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System, at 8 a.m. on Friday.