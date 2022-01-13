CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate Is 20.27 Percent

Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate Thursday is 20.27 percent, down from 21.24 percent on Wednesday, and the number of hospitalizations is down.

Gov. Ned Lamont released information on the state’s COVID-19 cases Thursday afternoon and said the number of people hospitalized is down by 22, to a total of 1,917.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️47,380 tests were administered; 9,604 came back positive (20.27% rate)

➡️1,917 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 22)

➡️There have been 161 deaths reported since last Thurs



Read today's full report: https://t.co/bilUulkXiQ pic.twitter.com/lVcnfG7aOZ — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 13, 2022

Of the 1,917 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 1,288, or 67.2 percent, are not fully vaccinated, according to the governor’s office.

The state releases the number of COVID-19 related deaths once a week and said there have been an additional 161 COVID-19 related deaths since last week. The total number of COVID-associated deaths is 9,442.

As of Jan. 12, a total of 115,021 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated persons in Connecticut have been identified, according to the governor’s office.

They said that of the more than 2.5 million people in Connecticut who are fully vaccinated, 4.53 percent have contracted the virus.

There have been 1,968 cases of the omicron variant in the state.