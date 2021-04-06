coronavirus in connecticut

CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate Jumps to 5%; Hospitalizations Up

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate came in at 5% Tuesday, a jump from the 3.28% reported Monday.

There were 21,459 new tests reported Tuesday, with 1,074 coming back positive. There are 505 people currently hospitalized with the virus, a net increase of 21. Seven new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 7,930.

At a walk-up vaccination clinic in Hartford Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont said they are watching the numbers carefully, and monitoring flareups in New York City and New Jersey.

He said that while hospitalizations are up, many of them are younger people who are less sick, but able to be hospitalized because there is currently capacity for such patients.

"I feel like it's a situation we have under control, it only works if you all get vaccinated," Lamont said.

The governor said state officials have discussed the trends with federal authorities and hope to see numbers trending back down in about a month's time.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutcoronavirus vaccineCovid vaccine
