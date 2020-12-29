coronavirus in connecticut

CT COVID Positivity at 5.64%; 20 New Deaths Reported

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate came in at 5.64% Tuesday, down from 6.05% the day before.

There were 13,603 new tests reported Tuesday, of which 767 came back positive. There are 1,226 currently hospitalized with the virus, a net increase of seven from Monday. Twenty new deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll in the state to 5,925.

On Monday, the governor said the state's positivity rate was holding relatively stable, but that officials were worried that holiday gatherings could cause another surge in cases. Officials are urging the public to celebrate only with those in your household this year. If you did attend a holiday gathering, you are encouraged to get tested.

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

For a more detailed breakdown of who is included in each priority group, see this methodology.
Source: the Vaccine Allocation Planner for COVID-19 by Ariadne Labs and the Surgo Foundation
Interactive by Amy O’Kruk/NBC

