CT delegation reacts to ‘politically motivated' assassination' in Minnesota

Leaders all across Connecticut are responding after a "politically motivated assassination" left a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband dead. A second lawmaker and his spouse were also injured in a separate shooting.

Gov. Tim Walz said at a news conference that the suspect, who authorities said had impersonated law enforcement and wore a badge to gain access to the legislators' homes, remains on the run as a large-scale search continues.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The governor identified the slain lawmaker as state Rep. Melissa Hortman of Brooklyn Park and her husband, Mark, while state Sen. John Hoffman of Champlin and his wife, Yvette, were severely injured.

NBC Connecticut spoke with Sen. Richard Blumenthal about what happened following the incident.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Totally frightening and absolutely sickening that this level of violence is so prevalent. And for the first time, I am feeling a real risk," he said. "We are talking among us as colleagues about what we need to do to provide greater protection for all of us."

"This incident reflects a kind of tipping point in the frequency and severity of violence, and the risk that all of us, whether we’re in public office or not, take when we appear in public," Blumenthal said. "We are very fortunate in Connecticut to have a record of non-violent protests and that should be the norm but this murder is, I think, just taking it to a different level."

My heart breaks & stomach turns at Minnesota’s tragedy. Political violence is a vile, virulent threat to our democracy. My prayers go out to the loved ones of Rep. Hortman & her husband, Mark, & Sen. Hoffman & his wife, Yvette. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) June 14, 2025

Sen. Chris Murphy issued a statement about the incident on social media.

"What a devastating day. What a decisive moment for our country. We cannot let violence against elected officials become normalized. All my thoughts are with the victims and their families. This is a moment for our nation to do the hard work of choosing peace in our politics,' Murphy said.

Gov. Ned Lamont called the shooting a targeted act of violence and described it as "repulsive and absolutely unacceptable."

"I am praying for Senator Hoffman, Representative Hortman, and their families. Political violence has no place in America. We must unit as one nation to condemn it," Lamont said.

During a "No Kings" protest at the state capitol on Saturday, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz asked for a moment of silence to honor the lawmaker and her husband.

Connecticut Senate Republicans described the incident as "absolutely stunning, disgusting and heartbreaking violence."

"We condemn these vile acts in the strongest of terms. We pray for the victims and their families. We pray for the people of Minnesota," Sen. Stephen Harding said on behalf of the Senate Republican Caucus.

CT Democrats said they are shocked and heartbroken.

"Violence is never the answer to political differences, and leadership starts at the top," Roberto Alves, chair of Connecticut Democrats, said.

Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement:

“I pray for the grieving family of Melissa and Mark Hortman, for the recovery of John and Yvette Hoffman, and for the soul of our country. I pray for the police, and the safe and swift apprehension of this deranged and dangerous individual. I pray for the millions of Americans taking to the streets today who know that the better angels of our nation must and will prevail through this perilous anger and chaos," Tong said.

In a statement, Rep. Jim Himes said, "Political violence is abhorrent and must be condemned."

"My heart goes out to the victims, their families and their communities in Minnesota," Himes said.

Rep. Joe Courtney said he is "deeply saddened by these horrific targeted shootings," and is praying for the lawmakers and their families.

Rep. John Larson said he is horrified to hear the news, and is praying for the quick recovery of Hoffman and his wife.

“I am now learning that my Democratic colleagues in Congress from Minnesota were also potential targets of violence. I thank the United States Capitol Police and law enforcement in Minnesota for responding swiftly. Political violence has no place in our nation, and I stand with Governor Tim Walz, Members of the Minnesota Congressional delegation, and all family, friends, and constituents harmed by this horrible tragedy," Larson said.

Connecticut State Capitol police issued a statement to senators, representatives and staff in wake of the incident. The full statement is below:

"In light of the recent and deeply troubling shooting involving elected officials in Minnesota, I want to take a moment to reassure you that your safety and well-being remain our highest priority.

As Chief of the Connecticut State Capitol Police, I am in constant communication with the leadership of the Connecticut State Police. Together, we are closely monitoring developments around the country and remain fully engaged in efforts to protect public officials here at home.

At this time, we do not have any credible information indicating that threats are lingering or directed toward officials in Connecticut. However, we understand that incidents like these can heighten concern, and we remain vigilant. We continue to assess and adapt our security posture both at the Capitol and in coordination with agencies statewide.

In addition to our efforts here, I encourage each of you to exercise awareness and caution at your homes, district offices, and other locations you regularly visit. If you observe anything or anyone suspicious—particularly near your residence or place of employment—please contact your local police department and notify our agency as well. Your local law enforcement partners are fully capable and ready to support you.

On behalf of the men and women of the Capitol Police Department, thank you for your continued service and dedication to the people of Connecticut. We are here for you, and we remain committed to ensuring your safety."