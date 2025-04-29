CT Democrats, Republicans share their take on President Trump's first 100 days

Connecticut’s political leaders have differing views on President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office and the impact on Connecticut.

Democrats held a press conference at the capitol Tuesday to provide their summary: a series of cuts and policy changes that have hurt the state.

“People are scared,” Connecticut Democrats Chairman Robert Alves said. “People don’t know how to plan their finances. People don’t know what’s coming tomorrow in these terrible times.”

Alves was joined by the state’s constitutional officers, all of whom are Democrats.

Republicans said the press conference was just part of a series of distractions by Democrats who don’t want to talk about what’s happening in the state.

“If I were the Democrats, I'd be running out every day doing a press conference about Donald Trump and Washington, D.C.,” Sen. Stephen Harding (R-Minority Leader) said. “You know why? Because we have all these individuals who are not held accountable.”

Harding’s comments came after a press conference where he questioned an arrangement that will allow Connecticut State Colleges and Universities Chancellor Terrence Cheng to step down, but retain his nearly $450,000 salary as an advisor to the school system.

Democrats, though, called that a distraction from what they described as damage to Connecticut since Trump returned to the White House on Jan. 20.

“I think everything he’s doing is bass ackwards,” Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut).

Lamont criticized Trump’s tariffs as being bad for the economy during a press conference that also included Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Attorney General William Tong, Comptroller Sean Scanlon and Treasurer Erick Russell.

Democrats also decried hundreds of millions in cuts to federal aid, including grants for public health, aid for food pantries and funding for libraries, museums and humanities groups.

They also said Trump’s immigration policies are causing fear among families, including U.S. citizens or family members that are either undocumented or worried the federal government could revoke their legal status.

Democrats also vowed to fight the Trump administration, especially in court.

“We are a check on this president – checks and balances,” Tong said.

Tong has joined other states on 13 lawsuits, with the most recent complaint seeking to undo staffing cuts at Americorps.

The first lawsuit was filed on the first full day of Trump’s term, challenging the president’s executive order to end birthright citizenship.

Other lawsuits have tried to block funding cuts or contest conditions on Education Department funding, challenge the authority of Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, or stop mass firings.

State Republican party Chairman Ben Proto said Democrats are just frustrated that Trump is delivering on his campaign promises.

He especially credited Trump’s immigration policies and said some of the economic plans will produce benefits in the future.

“It's a real short period of time,” Proto said. “I think as you look down the road, I think there’s going to be a tremendous amount of opportunity not only for Connecticut, but for the country as a whole.”