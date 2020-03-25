Connecticut Department of Labor

CT Department of Labor Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

An employee of the state Department of Labor has tested positive for coronavirus.

Connecticut Department of Labor officials said the employee was tested, sent home and the test came back positive.

The department has worked with an epidemiologist to be sure that all safety protocols have been put in place at the Department of Labor to be sure no one else is infected, officials said.

The employee who has COVID-19 does not work in the claims department, which has been inundated with unemployment claims from workers across the state who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday morning, officials from the department said that claims are around 20 times higher than normal and they have seen more than six months’ worth of claims file in one week.

There have been more than 600 confirmed coronavirus cases in Connecticut, as of Tuesday, and 12 residents have died.

