CT Department of Labor Officials to Give Update on Unemployment

Officials from the state Department of Labor will be providing an update today on state and federal unemployment programs.

Department of Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby and Deputy Commissioner ​Danté Bartolomeo will hold a news briefing at by telephone at 1 p.m.

In mid-March, the department started seeing what it called unprecedented numbers of applications for unemployment assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic as businesses closed their doors to slow the spread of the virus.

Businesses that were closed because of the pandemic have started to reopen.

In Connecticut, phase one of a multi-phase reopening plan started on May 20.

The U.S. Department of Labor released new information Thursday morning on unemployment claims and said nearly 1.9 million Americans applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, the ninth straight decline since applications spiked in mid-March, a sign that the gradual reopening of businesses has slowed the loss of jobs.

