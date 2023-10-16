CT Department of Transportation holding snowplow- naming-contest

The Connecticut Department of Transportation's "Snowplow Naming Contest" returns, inviting K-12 students to name four state snowplows.

“This creative opportunity not only engages our students in a fun and educational activity but also reinforces the importance of snowplow safety, making our roads safer during winter events,” Charlene Russell-Tucker, Connecticut State Department of Education Commissioner, said in a news release.

Get those creative gears turning!

Past champs have included names like "Buzz Iceclear," "Husky McSalty," "Plowzilla," and "Scoop Dogg." Connecticut schools can submit their competing names, here.

Schools have until Dec. 15 to submit their creative names.

Results will be revealed by the Connecticut DOT in January.

To check the complete set of rules and regulations, click here.