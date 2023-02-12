CT DOT Launches Driver's Safety Campaign Ahead of the Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is one of the most televised events in the country and is a popular time to gather, eat and celebrate.

But when it comes to driving, either to or from your Super Bowl parties, fans won't want to fumble.

Experts implore all drivers to stay alert and have a plan if you decide to drink.

"Unfortunately, every three days in Connecticut, someone is killed from alcohol impaired driving. It's a selfish decision and it can hurt and potentially kill people," said Shannon King Burnham, Spokesperson for Connecticut's Department of Transportation.

Especially during the Super Bowl, when instances of drinking are increased, Burnham tells drivers to be extremely cautious.

In case this message isn't clear, it's displayed in big print in several locations on the highway. The signs read: "Fans don't let fans drive drunk."

"So that message comes from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and states across the country are using that message, displaying that message this weekend to remind people if they're going to a Super Bowl party or if they're having people over to make sure that they are not driving under the influence," said Burnham.

Data released in July 2022 from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that 11,654 people were killed in 2020 nationwide from drunk driving crashes - a 14% increase since 2019.

"So really, we want to implore people to drive sober, find a sober ride, find a safe way home," said Burnham.

Being reckless on the road can also come with a hefty cost. The NHTSA says on average, a DUI arrest can set you back $10,000 in attorney fees, fines and court costs. You can also lose your driver's license and car.

On Super Bowl Sunday, experts urge you to enjoy the game safely and responsibly.

"If you're driving home after the game tonight, reduce distractions, slow down, pay attention and never, ever drive under the influence," said Burnham.