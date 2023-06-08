CT driving instructor arrested for asking student inappropriate questions: police

A driving instructor was arrested after a student reported that he asked inappropriate questions during a lesson, according to state police.

In an arrest warrant obtained by NBC Connecticut, a student alleges that the driving instructor asked her a series of personal questions and made inappropriate comments during their driving lesson in Storrs.

According to the student, the driving instructor asked her where she lived and he started looking up her address on Google Maps while she was driving. The instructor also allegedly asked the girl if she needed drugs and said that "he could hook [her] up with his plug in Willimantic if [she] ever needed anything," according to the warrant.

The man is accused of asking the girl if she was a virgin, and she said this made her extremely uncomfortable. In the warrant, the girl said the instructor then asked if he could hug her when she got visibly upset, and she said no to him twice.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to the warrant, he also offered to drive her home and asked for her phone number, which she also declined.

"There was no context behind any of these questions. I just felt extremely uncomfortable with him. I feel like he was asking me these questions to try and get closer to me in a personal way, which I found to be very concerning," the girl said in a written statement to police.

The instructor works for Next Street driving school, the warrant states. Troopers said the man turned himself into police for an active arrest warrant. He was taken into custody without incident and faces disorderly conduct charges.

The instructor was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 21.