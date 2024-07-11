CT emergency crews make rescues in Vermont after catastrophic flooding

Connecticut crews are helping our neighbors in Vermont as they struggle through damage from catastrophic flooding.

This comes exactly one year after similar flooding destroyed roads and homes in Vermont last July.

Connecticut's Urban Search and Rescue Team made dozens of rescues in Vermont floodwaters overnight.

“The areas that are hit are very severe," said Daniel Comen, Squad Leader of Connecticut’s Task Force 1.

He says their team made rescues in Vermont's Barre City and Northfield. They spent the afternoon Thursday waiting for the Lamoille River to crest in the town of Johnson.

"From our observations and operating in some of the water was faster. It rose a lot quicker,” said Comen.

Thirteen Connecticut first responders are on the ground in Vermont. Comen was also part of the team that helped during flooding in Vermont one year ago to the day.

He says they made more rescues this time, noting water was flowing in more urban areas for where they were stationed.

"They were cleaned up and now they're in the exact same boat. So it's -- it's sobering for us to have to see these people go through this year after year. So it's definitely tough,” said Comen.

Many people in Connecticut have close ties with Vermonters, like University of Vermont alum Joe Begeley, of Suffield.

"Anything that happens to those communities is obviously not great and you hate to see one of your friends lose their home,” Begeley.

Josh Sokol says he works with dairy truck drivers, whose commutes through Vermont have been directly impacted both this year and last.

"It was crazy to see that and some of the drivers I was speaking to knew people personally in the area,” said Sokol.

Connecticut rescue crews were deployed Wednesday for a seven-day period, but Comen says that could change based on the need.