CT Fire Crews Assist With Large Rhode Island Brush Fire

A brush fire continues to burn in Rhode Island which caused evacuations and has charred hundreds of acres. The size of the fire caused firefighters there get help from crews here in Connecticut.

“Most folks who live in this area, we move here because we enjoy the forestry, we enjoy the outdoors, and it’s just absolutely devastating to see this happen," said Leo Langelier, who lives in Exeter, Rhode Island, where the brush fire broke out.

People in Exeter are wrapping their heads around this large fire near the country club. National Guard helicopters filled up in nearby ponds for water drops, something locals there aren’t used to seeing.

“First time we’ve ever seen anything like this,” Langelier said.

The Rhode Island governor’s office saying 700 acres are expected to burn, causing evacuations. The sheer size resulted in help coming from Connecticut.

More than 10 tankers from various towns in eastern and southern Connecticut were deployed, including a tanker from the Gales Ferry Volunteer Fire Department in Ledyard.

“It’s always so incredible to see all the firemen and women come together to get this done. It’s really remarkable," said Megan Cotter of Exeter.

Cotter also serves as a state legislator and she dropped off pizzas for firefighters.

“They were tired. You could tell, they were all exhausted and they’re working so, so hard and we all owe them a debt of gratitude,” she said.

She says the local volunteer firefighters are excellent, but with such a large fire, the help from Connecticut was needed. Cotter says she had no doubts that help would come through.

“You know, Connecticut is just down the street and they’re always willing to help and they’re just phenomenal,” Cotter said.

Those tankers from Connecticut will be deployed as needed with fire crews from Hartford County, helping provide coverage for the areas that sent help to Rhode Island.