CT firefighters go to North Carolina to help fight wildfires

Three members of the Connecticut Interstate Fire Crew are responding to North Carolina to help fight wildfires, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

The firefighters departed from the DEEP Eastern District Headquarters early Sunday morning. The crew represents the latest team of personnel and resources sent from Connecticut on a multi-week deployment to assist with national and Canadian wildfire responses, according to DEEP.

“These firefighters who uproot their lives to travel far from home and battle wildfires make us immensely proud,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “We are so grateful for their courage and service as they deploy far from home. We wish them and all the responding firefighters well and look forward to their safe returns.”

The members come from Bozrah, Durham and Roxbury. According to DEEP, western North Carolina and the surrounding area have been experiencing droughts, which increase the already high fire risk that is created by freshly fallen leaves. Authorities say the droughts are associated with the changing climate.

These three firefighters are certified to fight forest and wildfires. The crew must complete a rigorous training program and participate in an annual physical work capacity test, as well as a refresher training.

CT Interstate Fire Crew members have also helped in Montana and the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Nova Scotia earlier this year.